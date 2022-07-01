Ensure Pool Safety – Have Your Pool Fences Inspected

If you have a swimming pool, you should not compromise pool safety for any reason. Now, you don’t have to wait until an accident happens before you invite pool inspectors to take a look at your pool. In fact, regular pool inspection should be at the top of your list of pool safety measures. In case you don’t know who to contact, you should get in touch with the experts at SF Pool Fence Inspections. This firm will give you an objective assessment and make the right recommendations. Below are some things your pool inspection experts will do for you.

Pool Fencing and Latches

The first thing pool inspectors will look for are latches and pool fencing. The inspectors will look at these things to ensure they are working properly. the inspectors will also ensure that the fences have the proper specifications. Pool fences should have a particular height so that kids and small animals cannot get into the pool. Again, the fence should be designed in a way that prevents entry for kids who are naturally curious and want to investigate the pool. Apart from the fences and latches, pool safety includes making sure that electrical wires are far from the pool. In addition, these experts will look out for loose cords and wires around the pool. These things may trip people and cause accidents.

Poor Lighting

Most pools have lights inside the pool, so it is the job of the inspector to ensure that these lights are in good working order. In cases where the pool owner is using the wrong lights, inspectors will recommend the right ones and insist that the owner installs these lights. Sometimes, condensation inside the pool can lead to issues with mold or mildew. Clearly, this will lead to problems if it is not addressed immediately. To avoid any problem in future, the inspectors will recommend the right lightbulb for the pool.

Pool Interior

The interior of the pool could be concrete or vinyl. The job of the expert is to look at the interior of the pool and watch out for tears in the lining. If the vinyl lining has a tear or a crack, this will lead to serious complications. The same things apply to the decorations and functional lining in the pool. All these things should be in good working order to ensure pool safety.

Tile and Decking

The pool deck is a busy place because this is where all the action takes place. The role of the inspector is to look at the area around the pool. This is called the “coping” and it is usually 12-18 inches wide. This area is usually made of concrete, brick or stone. The pool inspector looks out for chips or any form of damage. A great inspector will go the extra mile and check for tilts or pitches in the decking. A committed inspector will also ensure that the pool has proper drainage in case of rainfall.

Pool Pump

The pool pump performs a very important function. If the pump is not in good working order, the pool will probably die an untimely death. Inspectors will look at the pump and ensure that it is working properly and that there are no loose wires anywhere.

Heater and Filter

Your heater and your filter carry out important functions and this is why inspectors pay special attention to these two areas. If your heater and your filter are in good working order this should give you peace of mind.

Your pool inspector is not an enemy looking to find fault with your pool. This expert is a committed safety professional whose job is to work in our best interest. Find the right and you will get excellent service.