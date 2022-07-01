Finding The Right Company In Testing And Tagging Electrical Equipment

Operating faulty electrical appliances is risky. There is the risk of electrocution, fire hazards, and equipment damage among other things. Since electrical appliances are used daily, they develop wear and tear. This is particularly the case when dealing with portable electrical equipment. That is why regular testing and tagging are required by law in certain industries. In Australia, the equipment used in construction, mining, and demolition must be tested and tagged to ensure the safety of not just the operators, but also equipment and other workers who may be on-site. SF Test & Tag is a trusted and reliable company that specializes in testing and tagging equipment in a variety of industries.

How Tagging is Done

The law requires employers in mining, construction, and demolition industries to have their equipment tested and tagged every three months. Different tag colors are used at different times of the year for easy identification of equipment that has not yet been tested for the period. It is important to note that employers in other industries are not required by law to carry out testing on their equipment, but it is good practice to test equipment that is normally moved on a regular basis. After all, the law requires employers to provide their workers with a safe environment to work.

Equipment testing has three phases. First, the electrical equipment is visually inspected. Severe damage on the electrical cords can be identified through visual inspection. Equipment that passes the visual inspection then undergoes electrical testing. A portable tester is normally used to carry out electrical testing. Equipment that passes this test is tagged to show that it has not only been tested, but it’s also safe to use. The tags must bear the name of the person who conducted the inspection, the date of inspection, and the date of the next inspection.

Types of Electrical Equipment that Require Testing

Any electrical device that has a plug, flexible cable, and runs on a voltage greater than 50V can be tested and tagged. Generally, these devices can be placed into two broad categories:

Class I: These are earthed appliances, such as electric kettles, iron boxes, toasters, and blenders among others.

Class II: This class comprises double-insulated appliances, such as hair dryers and most electric drills. In the case of new equipment, testing is not required, just visual inspection and tagging.

Who Can Test and Tag Equipment?

Only qualified professionals can carry out testing and tagging of electrical equipment. However, this does not necessarily have to be an electrician. The law states that any competent person can test and tag equipment. An individual has to go through a test and tag course to acquire the skills needed to effectively use the PAT tester. Once an individual becomes qualified, no additional courses or accreditation is required. All they need to do is stay abreast with the latest in the test and tag industry. In QLD, however, a person has to apply for a restricted electrical contractor’s license to be able to carry out testing and tagging.

Guide to Choosing a Test and Tag Company

Since there are many companies that offer testing and tagging services, it is crucial for business owners to compare them to identify the right firm for the job. In this regard, the following are key factors to be considered:

i) Qualifications

Only companies with individuals who are qualified to offer testing and tagging services should be considered. This is crucial because testing and tagging carried out by an unqualified individual is invalid.

ii) Experience

The ideal service provider should have plenty of experience in the industry. Therefore, you must compare the years of experience a firm has in the industry. Experienced service providers usually offer the highest quality of service.

iii) Reputation

Be sure to compare the reputation that different firms have developed over the years to ensure you find the most trusted and most reliable service providers.