Visit Queensland

Places to Visit in Queensland

Situated neatly in the top righthand corner of Australia, Queensland is filled with idyllic scenery, exciting nightlife and a variety of wildlife to witness in their natural habitats. Even residents of the region won’t have enough time to see and do everything in their lifetimes, so it can seem like a pretty daunting task to expect to enjoy all that the state has to offer in the space of a few weeks.

If you’re in need of tips for travelling in Queensland, particularly relating to areas of interest – then keep reading.

The infamous Queensland Zoo

If animals are your thing, then you won’t go wrong by planning a visit to the local Queensland Zoo. This fabled hotspot is filled with mammals, reptiles and fish – all of which are cared for by experts.

The Great Barrier Reef

There’s possibly no more renowned place in the entirety of Queensland than the Great Barrier Reef. Although located in the ocean, this region goes on for miles and would make the ideal destination for a boat trip.

Sea World Gold Coast

Another hotspot for animal lovers and adrenaline junkies alike – Sea World is situated neatly on the Gold Coast and acts as a sanctuary for some of the most exotic fish in the world.

Warner Bros. Movie World

If you’re a fan of films and cinema, then what better way to explore their origins than by visiting the Warner Bros. Movie World? It’s open throughout the year (holidays excluded) and offers visitors a chance to witness famous sets, enjoy activities and walk away with a little movie memorabilia.

Dreamworld Theme Park and Wildlife Centre

If you’re looking for a little more excitement during your trip, then you won’t go wrong with a visit to Dreamworld. This unique theme park also plays host to dozens of animal species – all of which are cared for by professionals and viewable to the public.

These are just a few things to do when visiting Queensland and the real holiday will only begin when you disembark!